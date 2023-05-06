Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Warm & humid with daily rain chances

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will feel a lot more like summer with humidity levels rising and rain chances everyday over the next 7 days. This pattern is a complicated one in predicting where rain will fall and the exact timing. With the higher humidity levels any rain or storms that develop could produce heavy rainfall. Although we will have the potential for a shower or storm each day, it doesn’t appear to be a washout.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, a Southwesterly wind at 10-15 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms with lows in the upper 60s and Southerly winds at 10-15 MPH.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and highs near 80s.

