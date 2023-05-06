Warm pattern in place with a chance of showers daily

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will be warm in the low to mid 80s over the next seven days and chances for rain each day. Thankfully it won’t be a wash out but be prepared for a passing downpour or an isolated storm this weekend and through next week too.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with slight chance of a shower or downpour, a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and highs near 80s.

