One dead in single-vehicle crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at 1:53 a.m. on Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road.

The individual was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Memphis Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.

