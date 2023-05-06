Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Multivehicle crash on I-240 causes delays in traffic

Traffic delays and blocks due to crash on I-240
Traffic delays and blocks due to crash on I-240(TDOT)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multivehicle crash has postponed traffic and closed lanes on Interstate 240.

There are a number of blockages including the left shoulder and 2 southbound lanes.

No word yet on if anyone was injured during the accident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a dog attack has left a child dead and a woman seriously injured in Iowa.
Police: 9-month-old child dies, woman seriously injured in dog attack
A Jonesboro woman accused of raping a 14-year-old boy will spend the next five years in prison...
Woman convicted of sexually assaulting teen
The crash scene on 385
Motorcyclist killed in funeral procession was retired jail lieutenant
Police say 15-year-old Brenton Brumfield was arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of...
Teen accused of fatally shooting pregnant 16-year-old
Tree service employees robbed in broad daylight
Tree service employees robbed in broad daylight

Latest News

Overturned semi-trailer truck northbound on Lamar Avenue near Davidson Road.
Overturned semi shuts down lanes on Lamar Ave.
Demarcus Chambers
Suspect charged after carjacking, shots fired at MPD officer ends in I-55 crash
Multi-vehicle crash causes delay on I-40
RV crash causes traffic delay on I-40
RV crash causes traffic delay on I-40