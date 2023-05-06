Multivehicle crash on I-240 causes delays in traffic
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multivehicle crash has postponed traffic and closed lanes on Interstate 240.
There are a number of blockages including the left shoulder and 2 southbound lanes.
No word yet on if anyone was injured during the accident.
