MPD: Suspects wanted after business burglary in East Memphis

Suspects
Suspects(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place at a Family Dollar.

On May 4 at 12:40 p.m., MPD responded to a business burglary at a Family Dollar located on Lamar Avenue.

Officers were advised that at 12:00 pm, one of the suspects entered the stock room of the business and opened the rear door where a second suspect was waiting.

Both suspects loaded a cart with multiple boxes of products and pushed it out the back door.

The suspects put the boxes into a black Kia Sorento with the tag of QU8GRH2.

The value of the items taken was $500.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

