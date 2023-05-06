Over 60 lbs. of marijuana seized in Cordova drug, weapons bust

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Four men are sitting at 201 Poplar after a joint operation to arrest a man resulted in a major drug and weapons bust Thursday — including the recovery of over 60 pounds of marijuana.

Jeremiah Bell, 22; Christopher Greer, 26; Patrick Vaughn, 18; and Jamal Terrell, 19; have each been charged.

Shelby County deputies began surveying a home on Acadia Place in Cordova Thursday morning in an attempt to carry out felony arrest warrants against 18-year-old Vaughn.

Terrell also had active warrants at the time of the arrest.

Deputies along with Memphis police and U.S. Marshals Task Force officers knocked and announced themselves with no answer before forcing entry into the home.

According to court documents, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside as Bell, Greer, Vaughn, Jones, and one other man came to the door. All were detained without incident.

A search warrant was later executed.

Throughout the home, officers found: several large trash bags filled with marijuana, large plastic bags filled with marijuana, a glass jar filled with marijuana, oxycodone pills, several bundles of cash, key fobs, a key fob programmer, digital scales, bags of edibles, multiple firearms, and several rounds of ammunition.

Five firearms were confirmed as stolen.

Officers noted some evidence was hidden, including a bag of currency in the kitchen freezer, two stolen handguns in a deep fryer, and a handgun inside a toilet.

All suspects denied ownership of the evidence found inside the home, except Vaughn, who admitted one of the stolen pistols was his.

60.32 pounds of marijuana were seized in total, according to court documents.

Vaughn is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, seven counts of property theft, two counts of drug possession with the intent to sell, manufacture of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, no drivers license, two counts of vehicle burglary, two counts of speeding, two counts of violation of probation, two counts of evading arrest.

Vaughn is being held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Terrell is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of drug possession with the intent to sell, two counts of property theft, three counts of evading arrest, two counts of merchandise theft, three counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, marijuana possession, and possession of a controlled substance.

Terrell is being held on a $221,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Bell is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of drug possession with the intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and property theft.

Bell is scheduled to appear in court Monday. No bond information is available.

Greer is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of drug possession with the intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and property theft.

Greer is scheduled to appear in court Monday. No bond information is available.

