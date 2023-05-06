Man in critical condition after shooting near Audubon Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one individual in critical condition on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 6:01 a.m. on Watson Street. The victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital.

Police say the suspects were in a gold SUV with large rear tires.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

