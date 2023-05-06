Locals concerned about speeding after two overnight crashes in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A high speed crash sent multiple people to the hospital including a child according to Memphis police in Orange Mound around 3 a.m. on Saturday. They’re also investigating a fatal crash that also happened overnight less than a mile away.

“They were going too fast that’s how they lost control,” said Trey Brady.

Brady who was headed to the gas station early Saturday morning rushed to help the moment he witnessed the crash.

“I just seen a car come by real fast … and they speeding ... they hit the bump that’s right there ... and they speed out of control, then hit the white car right here and I guess they slid into the building,” said Brady.

Memphis police responded to the crash at 2:54 a.m. Saturday morning, near Ethel Street and Park Avenue.

Police say three people were taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment, one of them in critical condition and a child also had to be taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Just one hour earlier, police responded to a deadly one-vehicle crash on Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road less than a mile away.

“It was a big boom, and it was just tragic you know ... a horrific scene really to see them kids in there like that and then there was a fire ... it wasn’t right,” said Brady.

Brady says an Infiniti was speeding down Park Avenue and crashed into a white car that went flying into the tire shop across the street, causing a fire.

“I assume it was a gun in the car because bullets start … I guess bullets start going off … because of the fire … the fire caught on to the bullets and it just start ... shots were ringing out like if somebody was shooting but, it was in the car ... so we just pulled her on down here some more because we thought the car was gon’ blow up, but by that time the car was already burnt down,” said Brady.

Officers spent hours investigating. Marcus Wayne who was also nearby following the crash says speeding is a huge issue throughout Memphis.

“This is a very dangerous strip right here because once you come from over that way right there ... and you don’t know about that dip right there ... you know if you going at a very high rate of speed ... it’s easy to lose control if you’re not from around here.” said Wayne

While Brady says he’s thankful he was able to help one person, he and Wayne are still concerned about safety in the area.

“Got to slow it down out here, you know, really got to slow it down because you got to realize you got other people’s lives out here too ... you’re not just gonna take your life, but take other people’s life,” said Wayne

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.