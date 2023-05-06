Local vendor returns to Beale Street after double shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local vendor returned to Beale Street after a double shooting on Sunday.
Archie Mays, 32, who was accused of shooting two people on Beale Street, was released from custody on Wednesday after posting bail on a $150,000 bond.
Memphis police say they responded to shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Two people were shot, and two witnesses identified Mays as the person who pulled the trigger.
The shooting started after a fight between Mays and a local vendor.
Action News 5 spoke with James Postlewait, also known as Bubbles, the local vendor who has returned to his Beale Street job downtown.
“You know hopefully, you know I mean it’s on film. It’s my story, his story, and the film” said Bubbles.
