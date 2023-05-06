Advertise with Us
20-year-old dead in West Memphis shooting

(WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man on Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at approximately 10:21 p.m. on South Redding Street.

Police located the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound on arrival.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

