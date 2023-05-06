2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in single-vehicle crash in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two adults and one juvenile injured.

Officers responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Ethel Street and Park Avenue.

A man and woman were both transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The juvenile was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Action News 5 is working to learn more information.

