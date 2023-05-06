Advertise with Us
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Southaven

Southaven Police Department
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured another on Saturday morning.

Police responded to the crash in the area of Highway 51 and Veterans Drive.

The Horn Lake Police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Southaven police were not involved in the pursuit but they were in the process of setting up stop sticks when the suspect’s vehicle struck several other cars, according to police.

Police say one individual is dead and another is in critical condition.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area for several hours.

