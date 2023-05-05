Your First Alert to a warm, humid, and rainy pattern for the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An unsettled pattern will be in place through the weekend and well into next week. This will keep the chance of rain in place for the next seven days with downpours and a few thunderstorms likely, but it will not be a washout.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Southeast wind at 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with slight chance of a shower or downpour, a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and highs near 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.