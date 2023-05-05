Advertise with Us
Woman convicted of sexually assaulting teen

A Jonesboro woman accused of raping a 14-year-old boy will spend the next five years in prison...
A Jonesboro woman accused of raping a 14-year-old boy will spend the next five years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman accused of raping a 14-year-old boy will spend the next five years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Second Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Ellington sentenced 28-year-old Mallory Brooke Manley to 60 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 120 months suspended imposition of sentence after she entered a negotiated plea of second-degree sexual assault. An additional charge of internet stalking of a child was nolle prossed.

In addition to prison time, Ellington ordered Manley to pay court costs and fees upon release and to register as a sex offender.

The Jonesboro Police Department reported Friday they had arrested 25-year-old Mallory Brooke...
The Jonesboro Police Department reported Friday they had arrested 25-year-old Mallory Brooke Manley.

Manley had initially been charged with rape after the victim’s mother reported in October of 2020 that she caught Manley having sex with her 14-year-old son.

The victim told investigators he and Manley had exchanged nudes via SnapChat and had sex “several times.”

Manley is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting transfer to the ADC.

