TVA: Financial impact of Dec. 2022 storm totaled $170 million

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has released an official after action report following Winter Storm Elliot, which resulted in rolling blackouts affecting millions across the Mid-South between Dec. 23 and Dec. 24, 2022.

According to the National Weather Service, Elliot was a once-in-a-generation storm that brought record-breaking frigid temperatures and high winds to the region.

The financial impact of Winter Storm Elliot totaled approximately $170 million for TVA, which included increased fuel and purchased power costs, costs of repair and hardening of assets, and lost revenue as local power companies and direct serve customers reduced their power usage during the storm.

“Winter Storm Elliott did not take TVA by surprise,” the report reads. “TVA anticipated and prepared for this event, but the storm’s speed and intensity exceeded forecasts and TVA’s efforts.”

More than 30,000 of MLGW’s 440,000 customers lost power in late December because of the severe cold weather, ice and snow, which downed trees and power lines; but thousands more lost power suddenly on the morning of Dec. 23 because of rolling blackouts set in motion to try to conserve energy by order of TVA.

TVA issued a Step 50 curtailment — asking all 153 power companies in the seven states TVA serves to cut power use by 5 to 10%, citing “unprecedented demand” with the subzero weather conditions presenting challenges to its generator fleets.

TVA’s report shows the average temperature of the corporation’s power system was 3 degrees Fahrenheit on Dec. 23 — the coldest average temperature since 1996.

TVA’s order to minimize power consumption was historical. According to MLGW CEO Doug McGowen, the last time the utility issued rolling blackouts was 40-50 years prior.

The rolling blackouts were canceled almost as soon as they started; but on the morning of Dec. 24, TVA once again mandated all utility power distributors, including MLGW, to curtail electric service by 10%.

Over the course of those two days, 52% of MLGW customers lost power as temperatures fell well below freezing.

Since then, TVA has made efforts to address what actions are needed to better respond to extreme winter weather events in the future.

TVA formed a number of advisory teams, including the Customer Engagement Team, which was created to challenge how that crisis was managed, including around the topics of power supply, forecasting accuracy, communications planning, asset management and hardening, and how the Electric Load Curtailment Plan (ELCP) is managed.

“A great deal of time was spent discussing the reliance on off-system purchases and how that played a part in the significant impacts of the weather event,” the team wrote in a statement. “We expect to see more ongoing communications from TVA as they further evaluate the capacity needs of the Valley for the coming years.”

In an attempt to prevent outages in the future, TVA is investing $12 billion in capacity expansion and base capital between 2023 and 2027, and is building about 3,800 megawatts of new generation, including combustion turbines, solar projects, combined-cycle natural gas, and energy storage.

