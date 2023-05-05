Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
St. Francis dresses NICU newborns for Nurses Week

(St. Francis Memphis NICU)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - National Nurses Week is May 6-12, and the smallest patients at Saint Francis-Memphis paid homage to their nurses with pint-sized scrubs, stethoscopes, and lots of cuteness.

NICU nurse manager Maggie Dibble had the idea of dressing the babies up for Nurses Week, a first for the hospital.

The crocheted items were made by some current and former Saint Francis NICU nurses.

“We dress the babies up for a number of other holidays, like Christmas and Easter, and we thought Nurses Week was a fun, different twist. So far, everyone is loving it,” said Dibble, adding that the hospital may have some future nurses among the bunch.

