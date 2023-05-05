SCSO to enforce DUI checkpoints for Cinco de Mayo weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with multiple law enforcement agencies for “Operation Fiesta.”

SCSO along with Tennessee Highway Patrol Memphis, District 4, Bartlett Police Department, and other Shelby County law enforcement agencies are asking drivers to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” This is an effort to prevent drunk driving.

The initiative coincides with Cinco de Mayo and will last from May 5-7.

SCSO traffic unit will be conducting DUI in the area of east Shebly County.

First-time DUI offenders may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug, and alcohol treatment

