Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Ron Childers featured in AutoZone Park’s ‘Weather Day’

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday was Weather Day at AutoZone Park for the Redbirds’ 11 a.m. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, and a familiar face made a special appearance.

Action News 5′s Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers took the Storm Tracker out for a spin on the field to show off the brand-new paint job.

He also took some volunteers from the crowd to help him show off some weather-themed science experiments.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis in May announces change to Music Fest lineup after vocalist injured
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
Police say 15-year-old Brenton Brumfield was arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of...
Teen accused of fatally shooting pregnant 16-year-old
Tree service employees robbed in broad daylight
Tree service employees robbed in broad daylight

Latest News

Memphis city council looks into safer streets
Memphis city council looks into funding safer streets
City council fights for safer streets after pedestrian accidents
3 pedestrian crashes on Union within one week; Memphis city leaders search for answers
Tree service employees robbed in broad daylight
Tree service employees robbed in broad daylight
Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a rainy pattern that will linger well into next week