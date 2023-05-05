Ron Childers featured in AutoZone Park’s ‘Weather Day’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday was Weather Day at AutoZone Park for the Redbirds’ 11 a.m. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, and a familiar face made a special appearance.

Action News 5′s Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers took the Storm Tracker out for a spin on the field to show off the brand-new paint job.

He also took some volunteers from the crowd to help him show off some weather-themed science experiments.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.