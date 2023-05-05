MPD: New video footage reveals 2 suspects in homicide near Ayers Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released new surveillance footage following the fatal shooting of a victim near Ayers Street and Griffith Place.

As previously reported, previous footage from the MPD showed one male suspect dressed in all white.

In the new video footage released, there are two suspects who enter the scene of the crime, and then abruptly flee the scene following the fatal shooting.

After fleeing the scene, both suspects headed westbound towards Pearce Street.

The suspects, one dressed in black and the other in white, are still at large.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the suspects please contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You identity will remain anonymous.

