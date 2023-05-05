Morning showers...windy and cooler through the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will start in the 50s to low 60s this morning with clouds and passing showers. Clouds will linger through the afternoon with showers diminishing. High temperatures will range from the 60s to near 70. Wind will be southeast at 10-20 mph. A stray shower or two is possible for Beale Street Music Fest this evening, but it’s a low chance.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a small chance of a stray shower. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5-15 mph.

WEEKEND: Mostly to partly cloudy and warmer. A stray shower or downpour can’t be ruled out, but it’s a low chance. Many areas could stay dry. Highs will hit the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s. It will be breezy at times.

NEXT WEEK: Small rain chances will continue into next week with clouds and some sun and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

