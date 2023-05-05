MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 64th annual Memphis Greek Festival returns to the Mid-South May 12 -13 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 573 N. Highland St. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

Event Organizer Kathy Zambelis joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what people can expect at this year’s event, including the delicious Greek food.

The festival features a variety of Greek food options, including gyros, souvlakia (pork tenderloin), moussaka (eggplant casserole), spanakopita (spinach pie), pastitsio (Greek lasagna), marinated lamb chops, baklava and more than a dozen Greek pastries. Each dish is handmade with love by a small army of volunteers.

This family-friendly festival also includes music & dancing. Attendees will be able to see Athenian dance performances; sanctuary tours, a marketplace and bouncy houses will also be available.

Zambelis encourages festival goers to bring 3 cans of food, benefiting the Mid-South Food Bank, for free festival admission.

Click here to buy tickets or to volunteer.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

