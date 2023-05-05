Memphis 901 FC ticket proceeds to benefit Wynne High School tornado victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC announced on Friday that a special ticket program for the club’s upcoming home match will benefit the relief efforts for the Wynne High School soccer program.

The Wynne community was hit by an EF-3 tornado on Mar. 31 that caused severe damage to the high school and athletic facilities.

“It’s so important for the school and the students for life to return to normal and we wanted to help restore the program,” said 901 FC President Craig Unger.

Fans can use the promotional code ‘WYNNE’ when purchasing tickets to next Saturday’s match. Every single match ticket sold that uses the promotional code, $5 will go towards the Wynne High School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams. Memphis 901 FC will also be donating training gear to the Wynne athletic department.

“We are grateful to Memphis 901 FC for this opportunity and want to thank them for giving our students such a special experience,” said Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore. “This is something our soccer program will never forget.”

Memphis 901 FC will host the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at AutoZone Park on Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

Members of the soccer teams, coaching staff and athletic department will be recognized at halftime.

For more information on purchasing tickets click here.

