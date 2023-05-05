Doctor shares how to lower risk of stroke

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the CDC, every year, more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke.

Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi are in the stroke belt, meaning there is a much larger incident of stroke in the Mid-South.

Regional One Health Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine Dr. Anna Yang joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why so many people in our community experience a stroke, warning signs and the importance of getting treatment fast.

