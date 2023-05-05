Advertise with Us
Doctor shares how to lower risk of stroke

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the CDC, every year, more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke.

Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi are in the stroke belt, meaning there is a much larger incident of stroke in the Mid-South.

Regional One Health Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine Dr. Anna Yang joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why so many people in our community experience a stroke, warning signs and the importance of getting treatment fast.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

