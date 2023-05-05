Advertise with Us
Deputy survives near-fatal crash in Crittenden County

Considerable was done to the vehicle of Deputy Fennell
Considerable was done to the vehicle of Deputy Fennell(Mike Allen)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A Crittenden County Deputy survives a near-deadly crash that involved a dangerous collision with another car that disregarded a stop sign on Highway 218.

On Wednesday March 3, Deputy Fennell was traveling on 147 when he was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop.

Deputy Fennell’s vehicle began to spin out of control and careened off the roadway and into a ditch.

Following the accident, Crittenden Emergency Rescue arrived on the scene and were able to pull Fennell out of the vehicle.

The deputy was later taken to a nearby medical facility where he was checked out.

Deputy Fennell is currently safe at home and grateful to be alive.

