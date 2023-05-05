Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Construction on temporary halt for rebuilding Covington schools

Crestview Elementary School, Covington, Tenn.
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TIPTON CO, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton Board of Education announced a temporary halt on rebuilding Covington schools after recent storm damage.

The temporary construction for Crestview Elementary and Crestview Middle School is on hold due to groundwater concerns.

“Since these structures are being designed to house students in a safe environment for an extended period of time, our initial planning is extremely important,” said Dr. Rebekah Byrd, Director of Instruction. “We are partnering with city coding officials, the state fire marshal, engineers, attorneys, and law enforcement to make these structures a place where families will be comfortable sending their children.”

The schools will continue working on instructional plans for students after state testing.

“Thank you to our families for their support and patience as we work through this together,” said Bryd. “We will continue to keep our community updated through our district website and social media and encourage our families to reach out to their child’s school if they have questions,”

