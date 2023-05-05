Advertise with Us
Bird Global Inc. to increase e-scooters access during Beale Street Music Festival(Bird Rides, Inc.)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bird Global Incorporated will be the exclusive electric scooter operator for the Beale Street Music Festival in 2023.

Bird scooters will be placed throughout the city and outside the festival grounds to ensure attendees can get to and from the festivities.

“We are thrilled to help facilitate more efficient, affordable, and sustainable transportation during the Beale Street Music Festival,” said Maggie Hoffman, VP, of City Growth & Strategy, Bird. “We thank Memphis in May for their trust in Bird’s operations and understanding of local transportation needs.”

There will be dedicated parking locations outside of the main entry gates, one at Beale Street, Riverside Drive, and Southbluff Drive.

“We are happy to partner with Bird to provide festival goers with an easy and eco-friendly commute option to the Beale Street Music Festival and throughout Downtown,” said Paul Young, president Downtown Memphis Commission.

