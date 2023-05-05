Arkansas teacher accused of relationship with student
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) -An Arkansas teacher is under investigation after a complaint was filed against her for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.
The superintendent of the Barton School District released a statement saying:
According to the statement released, the teacher submitted her resignation and no longer works for the district.
Barton School District did not identify the teacher or where the alleged incident occurred. They have also notified police and have filed an ethics complaint with the Arkansas Department of Education.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.