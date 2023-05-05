Arkansas teacher accused of relationship with student

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) -An Arkansas teacher is under investigation after a complaint was filed against her for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

The superintendent of the Barton School District released a statement saying:

“A concerned parent notified Barton School District Administration about an alleged inappropriate relationship between a Barton teacher and a student. The District placed the teacher on administrative leave and began an investigation. The District has a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate relationships between educators and students. We will continue cooperating with law enforcement as they progress with their investigation”

According to the statement released, the teacher submitted her resignation and no longer works for the district.

Barton School District did not identify the teacher or where the alleged incident occurred. They have also notified police and have filed an ethics complaint with the Arkansas Department of Education.

