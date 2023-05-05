Advertise with Us
Arkansas teacher accused of relationship with student

By Tylen Daniels
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) -An Arkansas teacher is under investigation after a complaint was filed against her for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

The superintendent of the Barton School District released a statement saying:

According to the statement released, the teacher submitted her resignation and no longer works for the district.

Barton School District did not identify the teacher or where the alleged incident occurred. They have also notified police and have filed an ethics complaint with the Arkansas Department of Education.

