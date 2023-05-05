Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
3 pedestrian crashes on Union within one week; Memphis city leaders search for answers

By Kelli Cook
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Union and Belvedere...Cleveland...and Lauderdale.

Three serious pedestrian crashes in the past 5 days on one of Memphis’ busiest corridors.

MPD worked a fatal pedestrian crashes on Union and Belvedere near a Kroger Saturday night.

Wednesday night there was a pedestrian crash with injuries on Union and Cleveland as well as Union and Lauderdale.

Not a single driver stopped to render aid.

Traffic Violence is an Issue all across the city, but Union Avenue is having a particularly bad week.

“Well union is pretty dangerous. I try to cross in the crosswalks at the lights,” said Charles Graham who says he depends on the city’s bus system and walking to get around Memphis.

City Leaders are calling the traffic deaths a crisis in this city.

85 pedestrians and bicyclists lost their lives last year on Memphis roads.

Compared to 2018, pedestrian deaths have almost doubled according to Safe Streets 901.

City Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren represents the area where three men on three different incidents were struck by cars while walking on Union.

“As a city that is becoming more densely populated, and that actually has a lot of people that come here from the countryside and from smaller cities, we’re going to have to start thinking like we’re driving in a large city,” said Warren.

Dr. Warren says just this week, the city council was looking at ways to make streets like Union safer.

Graham suggests the city expand Union to ease the flow of traffic, but Warren says the issue with putting some of those suggestions to work is funding.

“We have so much that we need to do and so little money in which to do it,” said Warren,  “We know that we got issues, but you have a very regulated situation and that a lot of our main roads are state or public highways.”

The City of Memphis just launched a campaign about pedestrian safety in the city.

