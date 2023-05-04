Your First Alert to warmer temperatures and a rainy pattern
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow will drive warmer air into the Mid-South over the next few days along with an increase in Gulf moisture. That, combined with a low pressure system to our west, will be the catalyst much warmer temperatures and the potential for rain each day over the next seven days.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
THURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
