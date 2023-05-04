Your First Alert to a rainy pattern that will linger well into next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A complex weather system will linger over the Mid-South for the next several days keeping clouds and period of rain in place throughout. It won’t be a washout, but there will likely be isolated to widely scattered showers and downpours in the area for the next seven days.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms by morning along with a light East wind and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain mainly early in the day, a Southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain mainly late in the day and evening along with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered shower each day, afternoon highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

