Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Woman returns to school to earn GED at 84 years old

Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.
Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.(Taylor Stubblefield | Pitt Community College)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) - A longtime North Carolina resident has decided to return to the classroom.

Shirley Jones is currently working toward earning her GED at Pitt Community College at the age of 84.

According to the school, Jones has lived in Greenville, North Carolina, her entire life and has two daughters and one grandchild.

School officials shared that the 84-year-old has started on her GED after the death of her husband.

Jones said that she loves the personalities of her fellow students and how nice everyone has been.

She credits believing in herself and her dreams for getting to where she is today.

This week, Jones was inducted into the National Adult Honors Society through Transitional Studies at the school.

“Let’s congratulate and motivate Ms. Jones on this incredible achievement,” the college shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis in May announces change to Music Fest lineup after vocalist injured
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
The scene on Michigan Street.
MPD: Child injured after bullet ‘fell from sky,’ striking him in head
(Left to right) Jorge Bayona, Cody Bass, Erick Marquez, and Isaac Bolin
4 arrested in Memphis chop shop bust

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in...
Donald Trump seeks to move NY criminal case to federal court
Police were active at two scenes in Moultrie on Thursday. One was at 6th Street Southwest and...
Coroner: 3 killed, suspect dead in Moultrie, Georgia
Christopher Braxton, 18, attempted to break into cars at the Orpheum Theatre
MPD: Man hides in Orpheum theatre storage room after employee catches him breaking into cars
Showboats Showcase: Greg Reaves
Showboats Showcase: Greg Reaves