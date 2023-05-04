Advertise with Us
Victim escapes after kidnapping in Southaven

Southaven police
Southaven police(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to an aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping call on Thursday morning.

The kidnapping took place in the area of Tangletree Drive and Tchulahoma Road around 5:30 a.m.

According to police, the victim escaped and notified law enforcement.

The incident ended peacefully as the suspect surrendered to officers, said SPD.

