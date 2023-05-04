Motorcycle crash on Highway 385, motorcyclist in critical condition, SCSO confirms
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - SCSO has confirmed that there has been a motorcycle crash on Highway 385 east of Hacks Cross Road.
Around 12:30 p.m., officers arrived on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle escorting a funeral procession.
The motorcyclist in the accident was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition,
No word yet on what exactly caused the accident.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.