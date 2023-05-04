Advertise with Us
Motorcycle crash on Highway 385, motorcyclist in critical condition, SCSO confirms

Motorcycle accident east of Hacks Cross Road
Motorcycle accident east of Hacks Cross Road(Pixabay)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - SCSO has confirmed that there has been a motorcycle crash on Highway 385 east of Hacks Cross Road.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers arrived on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle escorting a funeral procession.

The motorcyclist in the accident was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition,

No word yet on what exactly caused the accident.

