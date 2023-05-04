Motorcycle crash on Highway 385, motorcyclist in critical condition, SCSO confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - SCSO has confirmed that there has been a motorcycle crash on Highway 385 east of Hacks Cross Road.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers arrived on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle escorting a funeral procession.

The motorcyclist in the accident was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition,

No word yet on what exactly caused the accident.

