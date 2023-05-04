Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
U.S. Chamber of Commerce preparing workforce for A.I. driven economy

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over the next 10 to 20 years, virtually every business and government agency will use artificial intelligence.

How can workers and businesses prepare for the A.I. economy of the future?

Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Technology Engagement Center Jordan Crenshaw joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the future of artificial intelligence, regulation efforts and how the workforce can get ready.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

This segment is provided by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

