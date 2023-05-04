Tree service employees robbed in broad daylight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crime continues to affect people across the city of Memphis, and workers for a local tree trimming service say they were robbed in broad daylight.

The incident has employees shaken up and now warning others to stay alert while on the job.

Employees at that local tree trimming service do not want to be identified, but the man that was robbed first thoughts were, “Am I going to die?”

According to a police report, two employees were working when they were approached by about six men in two different cars.

The men were driving a black Infiniti and a possible, dark-colored jeep.

The report says all the men were armed with pistols demanded cash and stole “STIHL” chainsaws worth nearly $5,000.

An employee we spoke to says he’s lived in Memphis all his life and he says he’s never seen the crime this bad.

“Something’s got to be done, I know the police can’t do anything about it because it happens so sporadically but instead of letting these guys out of jail keep them there, enforce these laws. Armed robbery is not something to mess with,” said an anonymous employee.

The employee is now advising people to constantly be aware of their surroundings even while working.

The police report also says the employees threw a brick cracking the windshield of the black Infiniti before both vehicles fled the scene.

The employee also told me workers at a local gravel truck company were robbed at gunpoint two days ago.

Police did recover evidence from the scene and the employees tell me they’re hopeful the men responsible will be caught soon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.