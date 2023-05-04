Shelby County clerk asks county commissioners for $1.1 million, sets date to open Riverdale location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders are talking money for next year’s budget with the county’s top brass, which includes embattled Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

Clerk Halbert made new promises to county commissioners Wednesday, now saying the new office on Riverdale will open in June, the same month she has to be out of the current location at Poplar Plaza.

Clerk Halbert is looking to get $1.1 million more in Mayor Lee Harris’ budget next year to help fill 22 positions in her office.

“Our employees perform 135 different transactions throughout our organization, and it’s not an easy task,” said Halbert.

Republican Commissioner Mick Wright told Halbert in Wednesday’s hearing that he won’t be supporting her ask.

“Clerk Halbert is not being real about what the situation is in her office,” said Wright.

In Wednesday’s budget hearing, Halbert told commissioners she received notice to vacate her Poplar Plaza location a few days ago.

She says she’s ready to move into a new spot in that area.

“Our goal is to have both locations,” said Halbert. “I’ll tell you, we don’t have a problem starting the new Poplar/Highland location.”

Action News 5 obtained a letter sent to Halbert from the landlords of the Poplar Plaza location on April 14, saying the lease would be up on June 30.

“It’s the long waits for mailings and so forth,” said Wright. “We’re seeing offices about to close, we’re seeing expired leases and additional fees.”

Those additional fees, Wright says, are holdover fees from the owners of the Whitehaven clerk’s office location, the same owners of the Poplar Plaza location, after that lease expired.

Halbert told commissioners they’re not in danger of eviction.

“Clerk Halbert, what is the projected date to get the Riverdale office open?” asked Commissioner Shante Avant.

Halbert promised commissioners the Riverdale clerk’s office location will be open by at least June 3, but won’t be fully operational because it’ll only be staffed with four employees when it opens.

“I can’t say it’ll be fully functional, but it can be open,” said Halbert. “And please don’t get upset with me when there’s a line.”

Earlier this week, a vote that would’ve hired special counsel to investigate Halbert’s office and potentially begin ouster proceedings failed.

