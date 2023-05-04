Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Shelby County clerk asks county commissioners for $1.1 million, sets date to open Riverdale location

By Bria Bolden
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders are talking money for next year’s budget with the county’s top brass, which includes embattled Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

Clerk Halbert made new promises to county commissioners Wednesday, now saying the new office on Riverdale will open in June, the same month she has to be out of the current location at Poplar Plaza.

LOOK BACK
Opening delayed for newest Shelby County Clerk’s Office branch
Opening once again delayed for newest Shelby County Clerk’s Office location

Clerk Halbert is looking to get $1.1 million more in Mayor Lee Harris’ budget next year to help fill 22 positions in her office.

“Our employees perform 135 different transactions throughout our organization, and it’s not an easy task,” said Halbert.

Republican Commissioner Mick Wright told Halbert in Wednesday’s hearing that he won’t be supporting her ask.

“Clerk Halbert is not being real about what the situation is in her office,” said Wright.

In Wednesday’s budget hearing, Halbert told commissioners she received notice to vacate her Poplar Plaza location a few days ago.

She says she’s ready to move into a new spot in that area.

“Our goal is to have both locations,” said Halbert. “I’ll tell you, we don’t have a problem starting the new Poplar/Highland location.”

Action News 5 obtained a letter sent to Halbert from the landlords of the Poplar Plaza location on April 14, saying the lease would be up on June 30.

“It’s the long waits for mailings and so forth,” said Wright. “We’re seeing offices about to close, we’re seeing expired leases and additional fees.”

Those additional fees, Wright says, are holdover fees from the owners of the Whitehaven clerk’s office location, the same owners of the Poplar Plaza location, after that lease expired.

Halbert told commissioners they’re not in danger of eviction.

“Clerk Halbert, what is the projected date to get the Riverdale office open?” asked Commissioner Shante Avant.

Halbert promised commissioners the Riverdale clerk’s office location will be open by at least June 3, but won’t be fully operational because it’ll only be staffed with four employees when it opens.

“I can’t say it’ll be fully functional, but it can be open,” said Halbert. “And please don’t get upset with me when there’s a line.”

Earlier this week, a vote that would’ve hired special counsel to investigate Halbert’s office and potentially begin ouster proceedings failed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrad Nathan, 26
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Memphis in May announces change to Music Fest lineup after vocalist injured
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32
Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (24) and the team's bench watch the action during overtime in...
Report: Dillon Brooks will not return to Grizzlies
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby

Latest News

Tom Lee Park prepares for the Memphis in May Music Festival
Recommended parking spaces for Beale Street Music Festival; Tom Lee Park prepares for festival goers
The scene at Union and Cleveland
Pedestrian critically injured in Midtown hit-and-run
The scene on Michigan Street.
MPD: Child injured after bullet ‘fell from sky,’ striking him in head
NAACP discusses recent shootings, mental health concerns in Memphis
NAACP discusses recent shootings, mental health concerns in Memphis