Rain returns tonight with a big warmup this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect increasing clouds with highs in the upper 70s. There is a small chance of a shower late in the day and evening, but many areas will stay dry. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Periods of rain with lows in the low 60s. South winds at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain early. Some sun may break out in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. A stray storm or two is possible after sunset for Beale Street Music Fest, but it’s a low chance for now. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

WEEKEND: Mostly to partly cloudy with a few showers possible at anytime both days. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. some rain chances will continue into next week with highs in the 80s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

