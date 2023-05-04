Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Police: 9-month-old child dies, woman seriously injured in dog attack

Police say a dog attack has left a child dead and a woman seriously injured in Iowa. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police in Iowa are investigating a dog attack that has killed a child and seriously injured a woman.

KCRG reports that police responded to an animal attack in a Black Hawk County neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers said a 9-month-old child was killed and a 49-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

The child died at the scene and the woman was taken to an area hospital before being flown to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Officials described the dog involved as a 9-year-old male boxer-hound mix.

The names of the victims and details on what led up to the attack were not immediately released.

According to reports, the dog was put down after animal control officers were able to locate the animal.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis in May announces change to Music Fest lineup after vocalist injured
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
Police say 15-year-old Brenton Brumfield was arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of...
Teen accused of fatally shooting pregnant 16-year-old
Tree service employees robbed in broad daylight
Tree service employees robbed in broad daylight

Latest News

Memphis city council looks into safer streets
Memphis city council looks into funding safer streets
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.
Zoo offers $1 million sponsorship of endangered species preservation plan
City council fights for safer streets after pedestrian accidents
3 pedestrian crashes on Union within one week; Memphis city leaders search for answers
Recording artist Ed Sheeran prepares to speak to the media outside New York Federal Court after...
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic