Pedestrian critically injured in Midtown hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after police say he was struck in a hit-and-run at Union Avenue and South Cleveland Street Wednesday evening.

Police say the crash took place at 7:23 p.m.

The suspect vehicle should have heavy front-end damage.

No description was provided.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

