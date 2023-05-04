Advertise with Us
Pedestrian critically injured in Midtown hit-and-run

The scene at Union and Cleveland
The scene at Union and Cleveland(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after police say he was struck in a hit-and-run at Union Avenue and South Cleveland Street Wednesday evening.

Police say the crash took place at 7:23 p.m.

The suspect vehicle should have heavy front-end damage.

No description was provided.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

