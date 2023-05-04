Advertise with Us
Olive Branch man charged with sexual abuse, unnatural intercourse

Daniel Paul Harris, 44
Daniel Paul Harris, 44(Olive Branch Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - On Thursday, May 4, an Olive Branch man was arrested on sexual abuse charges.

Daniel Paul Harris, 44, is charged with two counts of sexual abuse, two counts of sexual battery, and one count of unnatural intercourse.

Harris is being held on a $725,000 bond.

Olive Branch police made the arrest.

Desoto County District Attorney Bob Morris, Southaven Police Department, and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.

Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

