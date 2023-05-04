Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
New exhibit at Memphis Zoo highlights artwork from St. Jude patients

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to create a new exhibit.

Starting Wednesday, the zoo will display “Artists and Animals” between the entrance and exit of the China exhibit.

The art will feature animals that currently call the Memphis Zoo home.

The art, made by patients at St. Jude, is apart of art therapy, designed to help patients suffering from cancer or other life-threatening illnesses to inspire hope and their spirit.

”We’re really excited about working with St. Jude on this initiative,” Memphis Zoo Chief Marketing Officer Nick Harmeier said. “It’s something we’re really, really passionate about and of course anytime we can bring children and art together, and animals at the same time, it’s just a really unique opportunity for us to place these artworks throughout our zoo.”

The display will stay up for the foreseeable future, allowing visitors to view and appreciate the work the patients put in to the art work.

