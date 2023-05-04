Advertise with Us
MPD: Man hides in Orpheum theatre storage room after employee catches him breaking into cars

Christopher Braxton, 18, attempted to break into cars at the Orpheum Theatre
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is in police custody after hiding in a storage room at the Orpheum Theatre from an employee who caught him breaking into cars.

On March 10, officers responded to a call regarding an attempted theft at the Orpheum theatre on Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who saw Christopher Braxton, the 18-year-old suspect, pulling on the door handles of a black vehicle in the gated parking lot at the theatre.

When the witness yelled at Braxton to leave, he refused and ran into a storage room.

The witnessed advised the supervisor of the theatre, who then detained Braxton and brought him to an off-duty MPD officer.

The off-duty officer took custody of Braxton until the police arrived.

During further investigation, officers observed surveillance footage of the incident and saw Braxton attempting to break into vehicles.

Braxton is currently in police custody and is facing charges for criminal trespass and attempted felony.

A trial hearing for Braxton has been set for May 5.

