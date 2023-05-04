MPD: Child injured after bullet ‘fell from sky,’ striking him in head
Published: May. 3, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a child was injured Wednesday evening after an object “fell from the sky,” hitting him in the head. Police would later confirm that the object was a bullet.
The victim was not seriously injured, but it was confirmed the bullet did break his skin.
The incident took place just before 7 p.m. on Michigan Street.
The boy was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
The source of the bullet is unknown.
