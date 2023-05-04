Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: Child injured after bullet ‘fell from sky,’ striking him in head

The scene on Michigan Street.
The scene on Michigan Street.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a child was injured Wednesday evening after an object “fell from the sky,” hitting him in the head. Police would later confirm that the object was a bullet.

The victim was not seriously injured, but it was confirmed the bullet did break his skin.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m. on Michigan Street.

The boy was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The source of the bullet is unknown.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrad Nathan, 26
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Memphis in May announces change to Music Fest lineup after vocalist injured
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32
Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (24) and the team's bench watch the action during overtime in...
Report: Dillon Brooks will not return to Grizzlies
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby

Latest News

NAACP discusses recent shootings, mental health concerns in Memphis
NAACP discusses recent shootings, mental health concerns in Memphis
Aunt says alleged Highland Strip shooter began carrying gun at all times after being shot
Aunt says alleged Highland Strip shooter began carrying gun at all times after being shot
Suspect in custody after gas station fire
MPD searching for suspects who robbed victim at a gas station
The scene at Union and Cleveland
Pedestrian critically injured in Midtown hit-and-run