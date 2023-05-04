Man injured during shooting on Democrat Rd.
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Democrat Road.
The shooting occurred on Wednesday at 1:30 a.m.
A 27-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition, said police.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
