Man injured during shooting on Democrat Rd.(Storyblocks)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Democrat Road.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday at 1:30 a.m.

A 27-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition, said police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

