Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Last of 4 escaped Mississippi inmates found

Authorities said Corey Harrison was captured in Crystal Springs, Mississippi.
Authorities said Corey Harrison was captured in Crystal Springs, Mississippi.(HCSD)
By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - The fourth and final inmate who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi, has been found.

Corey Harrison, 22, was arrested Thursday morning by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a home in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, about 20 miles away from the jail.

Jodie Marie Tebo, 38, of Crystal Springs was also arrested in connection with the case. She faces charges of aiding and abetting.

Jodie Marie Tebo, 38
Jodie Marie Tebo, 38(HCSD)

Corey Harrison, Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson and Jerry Raynes all escaped April 23.

The sheriff says a breach was discovered and a white Hinds County public works Ford F-150 was reported stolen shortly afterward.

On Tuesday, authorities said a security guard discovered Grayson, 34, unresponsive in a white pickup truck at a truck stop in New Orleans.

Arrington, 22, died in a house fire set during a standoff with Leake County, Mississippi, authorities April 26.

Raynes, 51, was captured in Texas last week. He’s being extradited and will arrive this week in Mississippi, where he will face escape and auto theft charges.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis in May announces change to Music Fest lineup after vocalist injured
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
(Left to right) Jorge Bayona, Cody Bass, Erick Marquez, and Isaac Bolin
4 arrested in Memphis chop shop bust
The scene on Michigan Street.
MPD: Child injured after bullet ‘fell from sky,’ striking him in head

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 1,...
Biden issues order setting path for sanctions in Sudan
Police and emergency workers gather in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say a shooter...
Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives to New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his...
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic