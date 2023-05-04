K-9 sniffs out over $1 M in cocaine destined for Memphis

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff deputies seized over $1 million worth of drugs that was headed to Memphis.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 51 on Wednesday night for a traffic violation and deputies suspected further criminal activity.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and K-9 Athena found 46.2 pounds of cocaine and a loaded firearm.

“There’s no question that without K9 Athena and her partner Colby who are assigned to the West Tenn. Drug Task Force by the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office that these drugs would soon be for sale all over West Tennessee,” said the Haywood Sheriff’s Office.

The wholesale value of these drugs is $750,000, and the retail value ranges from $1.1 million to $2 million.

