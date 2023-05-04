Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

First Horizon, TD bank call off $13B deal to merge

First Horizon Bank - Memphis
First Horizon Bank - Memphis(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First Horizon and TD Bank called off their $13 billion deal to merge.

If the two banks merged, it would have become America’s sixth-largest bank, but it failed due to “an unexpectedly long regulatory approval process.”

According to CNN, First Horizon’s share price has plunged about 40% over the past couple of months, falling well below the $25 per share that TD offered when the takeover was announced in February 2022.

First Horizon is based in Memphis and helps lenders across the southeast which would have expanded Canada’s TD Bank to south borders.

“The Chamber is grateful for First Horizon’s leadership and partnership, and we will continue to support the company as it operates as one of the nation’s leading financial institutions from its headquarters in Memphis,” said Greater Mmephis Chamber.

First Horizon said it remains stable, cash-rich, and diversified, according to CNN.

“While today’s announcement is unfortunate and unexpected, First Horizon will continue on its growth path operating from a position of strength and stability,” said First Horizon CEO Bryan Jordan, in a statement.

You can read more information here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis in May announces change to Music Fest lineup after vocalist injured
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
(Left to right) Jorge Bayona, Cody Bass, Erick Marquez, and Isaac Bolin
4 arrested in Memphis chop shop bust
The scene on Michigan Street.
MPD: Child injured after bullet ‘fell from sky,’ striking him in head

Latest News

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Olympian Allyson Felix talks life after track & motherhood
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Olympian Allyson Felix talks life after track & motherhood
The family of Tyre Nichols, who died after a brutal beating by five Memphis police officers,...
Tyre Nichols’ autopsy results released
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Olympian Allyson Felix talks life after track and motherhood
U.S. Chamber of Commerce preparing workforce for A.I. driven economy
U.S. Chamber of Commerce preparing workforce for A.I. driven economy
50 Cent released "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" 15 years ago. (Source: Matt Sayles/Invision for...
50 Cent announces Nashville show this summer during new global tour