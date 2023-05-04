First Horizon, TD bank call off $13B deal to merge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First Horizon and TD Bank called off their $13 billion deal to merge.

If the two banks merged, it would have become America’s sixth-largest bank, but it failed due to “an unexpectedly long regulatory approval process.”

According to CNN, First Horizon’s share price has plunged about 40% over the past couple of months, falling well below the $25 per share that TD offered when the takeover was announced in February 2022.

First Horizon is based in Memphis and helps lenders across the southeast which would have expanded Canada’s TD Bank to south borders.

“The Chamber is grateful for First Horizon’s leadership and partnership, and we will continue to support the company as it operates as one of the nation’s leading financial institutions from its headquarters in Memphis,” said Greater Mmephis Chamber.

First Horizon said it remains stable, cash-rich, and diversified, according to CNN.

“While today’s announcement is unfortunate and unexpected, First Horizon will continue on its growth path operating from a position of strength and stability,” said First Horizon CEO Bryan Jordan, in a statement.

