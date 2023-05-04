DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Olympian Allyson Felix talks life after track & motherhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the most decorated American track and field Olympian’s Allyson Felix joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about life after track.

Felix officially retired from her competitive running career in the summer of 2022.

While her track career is behind her, she is still running, launching her new footwear company Saysh and enjoying motherhood.

