Compass Community School students trade classroom for day of service

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a day of service-learning, 8th graders at Compass Community School Orange Mound offered help in a mobile food pantry.

The pantry takes place every first and third Thursday of the month at Colonial Park United Methodist Church, starting at 9 a.m.

Thursday, students said they were happy to lend a hand.

“It’s really fun that you get to help out people that you know that are in need,” explained Louis Bratholomeo. “And maybe one day you could do this. You can help out people. Whatever job you want to do, they can help out people too.”

The pantry is a partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank providing two-weeks’ worth of food for more than 1,200 people each trip.

