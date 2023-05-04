Beale Street Music Fest Forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain chances are not high this weekend, but a passing shower or storm can’t be ruled out at any time. Take a poncho just in case. Here’s what we are thinking for each day of the event.

FRIDAY: Shows start around 4:30 PM at Handy Park and 6:15 PM at Tom Lee Park on Friday.

Most of the rain will fall in the morning through midday. Some sun may break out late in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be windy with gusts up to 25 mph. A stray storm or two is possible after sunset, but it’s a low chance for now.

- 4 PM: Mostly to partly cloudy and windy. 78-80°

- 7 PM: Mostly to partly cloudy and windy. Temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A stray storm can’t be ruled out.

- 10 PM: Mostly to partly cloudy. Breezy. Temperatures near 70. A stray storm can’t be ruled out.

SATURDAY: Shows start around 1:30 at Handy Park and 2:30 PM at Tom Lee Park.

Clouds will mix with sun at times. A passing shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but it will be spotty. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon, then fall into the 70s in the evening. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Shows start around 1:30 at Handy Park and 2:30 PM at Tom Lee Park.

Clouds will mix with sun at times. A passing shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but it will be spotty. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon, then fall into the 70s in the evening. There is a little higher chance for showers Sunday evening at or after sunset. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph.

